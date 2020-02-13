Ocala Fire Rescue donates vehicle to community in Bahamas

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) on Thursday donated a firefighting apparatus to a volunteer fire department in the Bahamas that is still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Dorian.

After the destruction of most of their fire rescue equipment, the Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department (MHVFRD) in Central Abaco, Bahamas, was left with a dire need for everything from apparatus to bunker gear. Ocala firefighters began an exhaustive search for potential donations which led to a 1992 Titan Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) truck. The vehicle had been retired from OFR’s fleet in 2018.

The donation of the ARFF truck will allow the Marsh Harbour firefighters to service areas, including Marsh Harbour International Airport, Treasure Cay International Airport, the North Abaco Port, and Port of Marsh Harbour. Additionally, the ARFF truck will aid with coverage of six area fire stations and the ability to fight fuel fires.