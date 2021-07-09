NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

A massive swarm of bees invaded Times Square earlier this week.

"Nothing to BEE concerned about! Officer Mays the NYPD’s Beekeeper, swiftly responded to a swarm of bees in Times Square today, and gently removed approximately 25,000 bees from the location before transporting them to a safe location," said the NYPD via Facebook.

The incident on Tuesday was not the first time bees have swarmed Times Square. In 2018, hundreds of bees had to be vacuumed into a container after gathering on top of a hot dog stand as bystanders watched on.

A year earlier, a swarm of thousands of bees landed on a window ledge.

In April, a Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said.