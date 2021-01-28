Nya Brown: FBI joins search for missing teen who left phone, wallet behind

article

The FBI has joined the search for Nya Brown, a missing teenager in Massachusetts last seen nearly two weeks ago, leaving her phone and debit card behind.

Authorities said 15-year-old Brown, of Belmont, a suburb of Boston, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. A spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division confirmed the agency’s Child Exploitation-Human Trafficking Task Force is assisting the local Belmont Police Department in its search for Brown.

"The FBI is postured to assist the Belmont Police Department with whatever resources they need," the spokesperson said. "We can add manpower to the investigation, including special agents and officers who are specifically trained and experienced in missing children matters."

Brown had recently moved in with her father at a home in Belmont and is a sophomore at Belmont High School, according to Boston 25 News. She had previously lived with her mother in Illinois.

Her father, Devon Brown, discovered she was missing the next morning, on Jan. 18, and noticed her bedroom window was open, the Boston Herald reported.

Brown’s parents are concerned for her well-being amid below-freezing temperatures in the area and no way to track her whereabouts. Her mother, Heather Glassco, traveled to Massachusetts to help in the search.

"I’m just going to keep searching. I’m not going to go home. And I’m not going to leave Nya. I just want her to know I’m never going to stop," Glassco told Boston 25 News.

Devon Brown called the teen "an energetic person" who "loves life."

"I don’t know where she is, and I don’t know why she left," her father told the local news station. "This is not how she operates. At all."

Authorities said Brown is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. The local police department released photos of the teen, adding they don’t know what Brown was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s disappearance was asked to call the Belmont Police Department at (617) 484-1212.

