Not guilty: Dentist accused of beating psychiatrist on golf course speaks out after case dismissed

A Florida dentist was cleared of all charges after being accused of beating a psychiatrist with a golf club during a confrontation at a local golf course in 2023.

Dr. Eddie Orobitg, 54, was found not guilty after the judge determined the state failed to disprove his claim of self-defense under the state's Stand Your Ground law.

The backstory:

The altercation began when Dr. Orobitg, who was on a golf cart with his son, shouted at Dr. Joe Sivak, a psychiatrist, and his wife to move off the golf cart path.

According to Dr. Sivak, the argument escalated when Orobitg allegedly spat in his face, leading to a physical confrontation. Orobitg maintained that he was acting in self-defense, claiming Sivak attempted to grab a golf club during the altercation.

Sivak, 58, suffered multiple injuries, including five fractured ribs, a traumatic brain injury, and a split ear lobe, according to medical records reviewed by FOX 35.

Judge ruled testimony lacked credibility:

Despite this, the judge ruled that Sivak’s testimony lacked credibility, citing his confrontational demeanor during the incident. The judge also noted that the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to overcome Orobitg’s self-defense claim.

What they're saying:

"I am relieved. God has been our stone. We knew the truth would eventually come out," Dr. Orobitg said following the verdict. He had faced two years of public scrutiny and harassment, which he said had affected his dental practice. However, most of his long-time patients remained loyal throughout the ordeal.

Sivak expressed disbelief over the ruling, calling it "devastating" and "demoralizing." "It was an attack," he told FOX 35. "This wasn't a fight that I lost."

Sivak has not indicated whether he plans to pursue legal action in civil court, although legal experts note that the state’s Stand Your Ground law prohibits civil lawsuits against defendants who are found not guilty in criminal cases.

Orobitg's son, Trevor, who witnessed the fight, also testified in his father's defense. He said that while the experience was "shocking" and "stressful," he felt much better after the ruling, noting improvements in his school performance and overall happiness.

At one point, Orobitg offered a plea deal to Sivak, offering to pay $50,000 and participate in a Veteran’s Treatment Court program in exchange for avoiding criminal charges. Sivak rejected the offer because it included a clause that Orobitg would not admit guilt.

Under Florida's Stand Your Ground law, which has faced national scrutiny for its broad protections, Orobitg is now shielded from both criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits.

The case marks a rare application of the statute, which has no known counterpart in other states.

"I’m a free man now. I don’t have to look over my shoulder," Dr. Orobitg said after the verdict, expressing relief that his legal troubles were finally over.

