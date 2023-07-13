Hazardous materials spill on I-95 after crash, causing extended closure: officials

article

Parts of Interstate-95 are blocked Thursday after an early morning crash involving a 19-year-old driver and a tractor-trailer spilled some hazardous materials onto the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

I-95 northbound from Matanzas Woods Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway is closed. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Emergency crews are working to clear the area. The closure is expected to last for "an extended period of time," the City of Palm Coast said in a news release.

Southbound lanes are also experiencing lane closures, but are currently passable.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday at Mile Marker 292, FHP said.

A 19-year-old male from Jacksonville was driving heading south in the left lane of I-95 when he lost control for undetermined reasons. His sedan veered off the road to the left, striking the center guardrail. He then continued back to the right and across the southbound lanes where the car stopped in the right southbound lane, the FHP said.

The driver and his passenger, a 46-year-old woman, got out of the car to stand on the shoulder.

That's when a tractor-trailer, who was unable to see the disabled car in the road, hit the back of the sedan, pushing it onto the shoulder and into the trees, officials said. The trailer moved to the left and into the center guardrail. It continued through the guardrail and onto the northbound lanes where it came to a stop across all three lanes.

A small amount of hazardous materials were spilled onto the lanes.

No injuries were reported.