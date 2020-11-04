North Dakota legislature candidate who died from COVID-19 wins election

article

A Republican candidate for the state legislature in North Dakota who died from COVID-19 in October won his election Tuesday night.

Election results in North Dakota showed the Bismarck-area district going to David Andahl and Dave Nehring. The district chooses two representatives.

According to the Associated Press, Andahl died due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 55 in October. He had been sick and hospitalized with the disease.

Andahl and fellow District 8 House candidate Nehring won the Republicans endorsements and voters’ nominations to defeat one of North Dakota’s most powerful lawmakers, Rep. Jeff Delzer, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Andahl won about 35% of the vote to win the seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.