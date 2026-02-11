Ocoee hazmat crews find smoldering battery in trailer truck
OCOEE, Fla. - Fire crews responded to a hazmat 3 situation in Ocoee, finding a smoldering lithium-ion battery inside a trailer truck.
Ocoee fire personnel responded to a Hazmat Level 3 incident finding a lithium ion battery on Feb. 11, 2026. (Source: City of Ocoee)
What we know:
At around 1:40 a.m., Feb. 11, hazmat specialists with Orange County Fire Rescue, with the addition of the Ocoee Fire Department, responded to a parking area on Enterprise Street, finding a 48-foot trailer with a light haze coming from the back door. The area was located near a UPS Worldwide Express Freight Center. The shipping manifest reported that the truck had lithium-ion batteries inside.
Crews found a large three-foot battery case and wooden box smoldering, officials reported. There was not an active fire.
UPS was contacting a hazmat company to dispose of the battery, officials said.
Officials reported no injuries and limited damage to the trailer.
The Source: Information in this story was shared from the city of Ocoee.