Ocoee hazmat crews find smoldering battery in trailer truck

Ocoee fire personnel responded to a Hazmat Level 3 incident finding a lithium ion battery on Feb. 11, 2026. (Source: City of Ocoee)

What we know:

At around 1:40 a.m., Feb. 11, hazmat specialists with Orange County Fire Rescue, with the addition of the Ocoee Fire Department, responded to a parking area on Enterprise Street, finding a 48-foot trailer with a light haze coming from the back door. The area was located near a UPS Worldwide Express Freight Center. The shipping manifest reported that the truck had lithium-ion batteries inside.

Crews found a large three-foot battery case and wooden box smoldering, officials reported. There was not an active fire.

Officials reported no injuries and limited damage to the trailer.