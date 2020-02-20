Norma's Spicy Sausage Chili recipe
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you need a really good chili recipe, FOX 35's own Norma Suarez has one that will delight even the toughest critic!
Suarez won our station's annual employee Chili Cooking Contest with her Spicy Sausage Chili. She shared her secret on Good Day Orlando!
NORMA'S SPICY SAUSAGE CHILI RECIPE
Ingredients:
3 lb. of Premium Hot Italian Sausage
3 cans (10 oz. each) of Ro*TeI Original No Salt Added Diced Tomatoes and Green Chiles
3 packs (8 oz. each) of Philadelphia Cream Cheese 2 cans (15.5 oz. each) of Goya Garbanzo Beans
2 teaspoon virgin oil 1/2 diced onion
Couple of dashes of Rosemary Couple of dashes of All Seasoning
Directions:
Take the Hot Italian Sausages out of the casings
Bring a large pan to medium heat and brown the Italian sausage, breaking down into small pieces
Once the Italian sausage is cooked, remove from pan and discard all liquid. Return the pan to medium heat, add the virgin oil and cook the onion for about a minute
Add the Ro*TeI, the chick peas, the rosemary and the all seasoning and cook for about 5 minutes
Add the cream cheese in small pieces
Cook for another 10 minutes in low heat, stirring continuously until the cheese is
melted
Add the cooked Italian Sausage Transfer to a Crock-Pot to keep warm Serve with corn chips or bread
Enjoy!