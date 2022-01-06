No bond for Florida couple accused of fatally shooting 89-year-old woman

A Florida couple will stay behind bars after police say they shot and killed an 89-year-old woman.

Micayla Yusco and her husband, Tyden Guinn, are both charged with murder and armed burglary. Police say they admitted to a relative that they shot the victim, who has been identified as Margaret D. Hindsley.

Police say Yusco was Hindsley's caregiver and visited her twice a day.

During a first appearance on Thursday, the judge ordered that they both be held without bond. Family members of the victim were in attendance.

Officers were called to the scene at The Links Condominiums on Links Village Dr. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, along with fire and EMS crews. Hindsley was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the family," said Ponce Inlet Police Chief Jeff Glazier.

An investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s office is underway, according to authorities.

