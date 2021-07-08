No arrests made in hit-and-run that killed woman, puppy in Orlando

A family is desperately searching for answers five weeks after a 78-year-old woman and her puppy were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County. The deadly crash was caught on surveillance video in Hunter's Creek.

Police say the victim, Gayle Kelley, was crossing John Young Parkway when she and her dog were hit by a dark-colored SUV. Florida Highway Patrol says they've only received one tip in the case. That tip did not turn anything up.

Kelley's daughter is pleading for someone to come forward.

"If you were on that road. If you saw a car racing on that road, something's got to click. There’s got to be somebody out there. If there’s a body shop that fixed the damage on the car, just call the police."

if you believe you have information that can help police in this case, you're encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



