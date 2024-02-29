Expand / Collapse search

Nikki Haley brings her 2024 presidential campaign to Virginia, DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
2024 Election
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Nikki Haley is rallying voters in the DMV ahead of Presidential Primary Elections in D.C. and Virginia.

The Republican presidential candidate continues to travel the country in hopes of inspiring more people to cast their ballots for her. 

Haley is scheduled to hold two campaign events Thursday in Virginia. She visited The Westin Richmond earlier this afternoon and will speak to supporters at The Westin Tysons Corner at 7:30 p.m. 

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 29: Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event at the Westin Hotel February 29, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Sixteen states, including Virginia, will vote on Super Tuesday on March 5. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

According to her website, the event will last two hours. 

On Friday, Haley will head to the nation's capital for a rally at The Madison Hotel. She is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.

Virginia is one of 15 states that will vote on Super Tuesday. D.C.'s Republican presidential primary will be held Friday through Sunday.

So far, former President Donald Trump has won each of the previous Republican primary elections, including in Haley's home state, South Carolina. 