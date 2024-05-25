Nickelodeon hotel returning to Central Florida in 2026

article

Central Florida will once again be home to a Nickelodeon-inspired resort come 2026.

Paramount, Lion Star and Everest Place announced this week they're joining forces to bring Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando to Kissimmee in a couple of years. It'll be located within the 220-acre Everest Place complex on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, which includes retail stores and a medical center, according to a press release.

"The team and I are excited about our collaboration with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and confident that in addition to setting new standards for family resorts, it will also change how people think about owning a vacation property," said Everest Place CEO Zafir Rashid. "Our partnership allows condo owners to invest in fun with shopping, activities, and dining at Everest Place, as well as an unparalleled Nickelodeon-infused family experience, interactive character encounters, unrivaled seasonal programming, and unmatched entertainment for everyone. We look forward to welcoming future owners!"

The hotel will have over 400 rooms and condo units, which will be available for nightly stays or purchase, ranging from studio to two-bedroom options. They'll all be inspired by different characters and experiences familiar to Nickelodeon fans, including the following:

SpongeBob SquarePants

PAW Patrol

Dora the Explorer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Lion Star, Everest Place and Paramount have released artist renderings of the new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando slated to open in Kissimmee in 2026.

Dining experiences at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando include the SpongeBob Squarepants-inspired Le Spatula and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired Mikey's Pizzeria. Other experiences include a game, sports and live music lounge, the Aqua Nick water park, retail stores, character meet-and-greets, and getting Slimed.

Nickelodeon Suites Resort was open in Orlando from 2005 to 2016. This photo was taken in July 2012. (Photo: Dani Medina)

"The new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando will bring guests and residents an exciting new way to express their fandom and make long-lasting memories," said Paramount exec Pam Kaufman. "I am thrilled that this resort is set to become yet another unforgettable travel destination in our award-winning portfolio, offering top family-focused amenities. This new resort is just one of the many ways we are committed to bringing immersive experiences, attractions and products to fans of Paramount's brands all over the world."

News of the new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando development comes years after the previous Nickelodeon hotel was shuttered in 2016. That property is now known as Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites & Waterpark in Orlando.