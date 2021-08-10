NHC: Tropical Storm Fred likely to form on Tuesday, Florida remains in path

We could see our 6th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season as early as Tuesday. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the system every step of the way.

The National Hurricane Center says Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph.

"On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today and tonight, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday," the NHC said Tuesday morning.

On the forecast track, Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty for now. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

"Currently about 1700 miles from Central Florida but, we all need to monitor this developing feature. Still a little early to assess local impacts if any," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

