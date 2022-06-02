NHC: Tropical Storm Alex 'likely' to form on path toward Florida

The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could potentially form this weekend as it moves toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor of slowly organizing showers and storms on the east side of the Mexican Yucatan/northwest Caribbean. Despite strong upper level winds, this system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves northwest over the northwest Caribbean and southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

"Regardless of development, heavy rain looks likely across the Yucatan, western Cuba during the next day or so, spreading into southern and potentially Central Florida from that point on," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

FOX 35 has declared Saturday a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY to account for any changes in the forecast and an increase in local tropical impacts.

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next two days. If the system does become a tropical storm, it would be called Alex. The latest tropical model plots show a system running across southwest Florida on Saturday packing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The FOX 35 News exclusive TROPICAL FOX MODEL is keeping the lion's share of impacts pegged down in the southern Peninsula as of Thursday morning.

If a stronger system develops, the track could move a bit more north-northwest, increasing local impacts in Central Florida. Heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds could result. We would also have to watch for an isolated tornado risk if a more northerly track emerges.

Currently, the TROPICAL FOX MODEL is situated between the GFS and EUROPEAN forecast models. The Euro in more north in track, closer the Central Florida. The GFS remains well south. The severe weather outlook from the SPC indicates a "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" on Saturday for the tip of South Florida. Heavy rain, damaging winds, water spouts-tornadoes could all pose hazards. Stay tuned, much can change!

Meanwhile, a weak surface trough located northeast of the northwestern Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Forecasters say development chances remain low at 10-percent over the next five days.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team to get the latest updates throughout hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30.