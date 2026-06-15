NHC: Short-lived tropical storm could develop in Gulf, off U.S. Coast, this week
A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could develop this week in the Gulf, bringing heavy rains to parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
If it ultimately develops, it will be known as Tropical Storm Arthur and would be the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.
What we know:
The National Hurricane Center said a trough of low pressure over northeastern Mexico is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. While the system is over land, it is not expected to develop into anything tropical. However, as it emerges over the Gulf later in the week, it could become a short-lived tropical storm on Wednesday or Thursday, the NHC said.
Potential impacts on the U.S. Coast: Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi
Regardless if anything tropical forms, the NHC said parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi could experience days of heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding, strong winds, and coastal flooding.
Tropical storm watches or warnings could be needed on Tuesday.
Any impacts for Florida?
The FOX 35 Storm Team said if this system ultimately develops, it is not expected to impact the Orlando metro or Central Florida. Those in the most northwestern part of the Florida Panhandle could see some potential rain.
For those in Orlando or Central Florida, any rain chances would be connected to our seasonal rains, not anything in the tropics at the moment.
2026 tropical storm names
Here are this year's storm names:
- Arthur
- Bertha
- Cristobal
- Dolly
- Edouard
- Fay
- Gonzalo
- Hanna
- Isaias
- Josephine
- Kyle
- Leah
- Marco
- Nana
- Omar
- Paulette
- Rene
- Sally
- Teddy
- Vicky
- Wilfred
If all 21 names are used in a season, there is a reserve list with an additional 21 names.
The Source: The information is from the National Hurricane Center.