NHC: Sam strengthens into 'small but dangerous' major hurricane

Hurricane Sam, which formed in the open Atlantic on Friday, is now a ‘small but dangerous’ major Category 3 storm. Forecasters say it will continue to strengthen reaching Category 4 status this weekend.

In an update on Saturday, Sam is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph.

"Additional strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sam is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane by Sunday. Some fluctuations in the hurricane's intensity are possible early next week," the National Hurricane Center said.

As far as impacts to Florida, it could cause some ocean swells at our area beaches, but Sam is expected to turn north and stay away from the state.

Sam is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 season.

Forecasters are also tracking three other systems.

Subtropical Storm Teresa formed late Friday afternoon just north of Bermuda. The system has weakened to a subtropical depression.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of this weekend. Gradual development is expected and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves to the west at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Peter is located several hundred miles south of Bermuda. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for slow development of this disturbance over the next few days as it moves northeastward.

NOAA predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible during the 2021 hurricane season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

There have been 19 named storms this season. The next named storm will be "Victor."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

