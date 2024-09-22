Tropical Storm headed toward Florida, Gulf of Mexico? Tropical depression likely this week, NHC says

A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. What is not yet known is whether this system will continue to develop into a tropical storm or a hurricane.

It is one of three disturbances the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Caribbean and the Atlantic. Here is the latest on each.

Tropical depression headed for Gulf of Mexico?

The National Hurricane Center said a broad area of showers and thunderstorms is located in the western Caribbean Sea and is likely to develop into a tropical depression this week.

In its latest advisory, the system had a 70% chance of further development over the next seven days.

"Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system during the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form while the system moves slowly northward across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week," the NHC said.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Invest 96L):

A low-pressure area southeast of Bermuda has not seen better organization of showers and thunderstorms since yesterday.

Although it remains in a very dry environment, there's a small chance it could briefly develop into a tropical depression if storm activity increases, according to the NHC.

The system is moving northward at 5 to 10 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic, with a 20% chance of formation both in the next 48 hours and over the next 7 days.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave near the west coast of Africa is expected to move westward over the next several days.

Environmental conditions may support gradual development, with the possibility of a tropical depression forming in the middle to latter part of the week as the system moves across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

There is a near 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, and a 40% chance over the next 7 days.