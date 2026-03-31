Longwood church expansion plan draws neighbor concerns

The Brief A Longwood church is seeking to expand with a new sanctuary. Neighbors worry it will worsen traffic and safety in the area. The proposal heads to a county zoning meeting for review.



A growing congregation in Longwood is seeking approval to build a new sanctuary.

However, the proposal is drawing opposition from nearby residents concerned about traffic and safety.

The backstory:

Lifepoint Christian Church plans to expand its facilities, a move leaders say reflects increasing attendance.

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The church also operates a part-time homeschool program, which it says meets only a few days a week and is not expected to grow significantly.

Residents in surrounding neighborhoods, including more than 400 families, say the area’s limited road access could become overwhelmed. They point to a key intersection near East Williamson Road and Myrtle Lake Hills Road, arguing additional traffic could create congestion and pose risks for emergency access.

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Church leaders maintain the expansion will not substantially increase traffic, emphasizing that current activities are limited in scope and schedule.

What's next:

The proposal is set to go before county officials at an upcoming planning and zoning meeting, where both supporters and opponents are expected to weigh in.