Longwood church expansion plan draws neighbor concerns
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A growing congregation in Longwood is seeking approval to build a new sanctuary.
However, the proposal is drawing opposition from nearby residents concerned about traffic and safety.
The backstory:
Lifepoint Christian Church plans to expand its facilities, a move leaders say reflects increasing attendance.
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The church also operates a part-time homeschool program, which it says meets only a few days a week and is not expected to grow significantly.
Residents in surrounding neighborhoods, including more than 400 families, say the area’s limited road access could become overwhelmed. They point to a key intersection near East Williamson Road and Myrtle Lake Hills Road, arguing additional traffic could create congestion and pose risks for emergency access.
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Church leaders maintain the expansion will not substantially increase traffic, emphasizing that current activities are limited in scope and schedule.
What's next:
The proposal is set to go before county officials at an upcoming planning and zoning meeting, where both supporters and opponents are expected to weigh in.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by neighbors of Lifepoint Christian Church in Longwood and church leaders.