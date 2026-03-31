Woman in Orange County in hit-and-run crash dies weeks after man in wheelchair, dog died: FHP

The Brief A 59-year-old woman from New York died – becoming the third victim of a hit-and-run crash on March 19. A man in a wheelchair and his dog were previously killed in the crash, while the woman was hospitalized for her injuries. An arrest in connection to his crash has not been reported at this time.



A woman involved in a car crash earlier this month – in which a man in a wheelchair and his dog died – has now also died, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The woman – a 59-year-old from Schenectady, NY was hit when a driver was traveling east on Lee Road on March 19 in Orange County. The woman – who has not been publicly identified at this time – was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition. FHP confirmed she died on March 30.

What we know:

The driver ran off the road and hit a man, woman and a dog who were standing on the curbed median, FHP said. The man in the wheelchair and the dog were declared dead at the scene.

A man in a wheelchair and a dog were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County on March 19, 2026, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

‘Leaving the scene of the crash’

The driver left the scene after the crash, FHP said. An unoccupied vehicle with "damage consistent with the crash" was later found unoccupied in a nearby parking lot, according to investigators.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation. It's not known if a suspect was arrested at this time.