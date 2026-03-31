Artemis II visibility map: These Florida, Georgia cities will see rocket launch to moon

The Brief When Artemis II heads to the moon, most of Florida – including some in the Panhandle – will be able to see it flight through the night sky into space. NASA released its Artemis II visibility map, showing who in the state will be able to the launch. Depending on where you live, those in the state will be able to see the launch for up to 70 seconds after. Those in southern Georgia will also be able to potentially see Artemis fly towards space. Once the rocket gets to 40,000 feet, it's out of the visibility range, NASA said. Other factors, like the rocket's flight path, trajectory, and local weather, may impact how much of the rocket you'll be able to see.



Will you be able to see Artemis II fly through the night sky into space?

Nearly all of Florida, including some of those who live in the Panhandle, and those in southern Georgia, may be able to see Artemis II lift off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on its way towards the moon – the first moon mission in some 50 years.

NASA released an image showing how visible Artemis II's launch could be from the Space Coast.

The 40,000-foot limit

Once the rocket reaches 40,000 feet, it will be out of the visibility range, NASA said.

Those furthest away should be able to see Artemis II's launch as well as its flight for the first 70 seconds. The rocket's flight path and trajectory, as well as local weather forecasts, could change how visible it is in certain areas.

Watch Artemis II rocket launch live

NASA is targeting Wednesday, April 1, at 6:24 p.m. for the launch of Artemis II from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B. FOX 35 will be streaming all day on FOX Local and FOX35Orlando.com.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will fly to the moon's orbit and back to Earth on a 10-day mission to not only test the technological capabilities of flying to deep space and back, but also how deep space impacts humans.