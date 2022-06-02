Florida weather: Tropical system in Gulf could become Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm within 48 hours

An area of low pressure moving its way through the Gulf of Mexico – and toward parts of Florida – could become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm within 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday in its 2 p.m. update, which would mark the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.



NHC said there was a 90% chance that the system – which is producing "a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms – could become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm in the day two days. If that happens, its name would be Tropical Depression Alex or Tropical Storm Alex.

"This system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two. Interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys, the Florida Peninsula, and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings will likely be required for some of these areas later today (Thursday)," NHC said.

STAY ALERT: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

RADAR: TRACK THE STORM & VIEW RADAR MAPS ACROSS FLORIDA

IMPACT TO FLORIDA

FOX 35 has declared Saturday a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day to account for potential changes in the forecast and increase in local tropical impacts.

Heavy rainfall is likely across Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, central Florida, and Florida Keys Friday or Friday night, according to NHC.

"Regardless of development, heavy rain looks likely across the Yucatan, western Cuba during the next day or so, spreading into southern and potentially Central Florida from that point on," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said Thursday morning.

If a stronger system develops, the track could move a bit more north-northwest, increasing local impacts in Central Florida. Heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds could result. We would also have to watch for an isolated tornado risk if a more northerly track emerges.