Baker Mayfield's stellar Pro Bowl drills performance leaves Buccaneers fans wanting more

The NFL Pro Bowl Games skills challenge kicked off Thursday night with a precision passing drill.

Team NFC won thanks to Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was throwing dimes.

Bucs fans are hoping to see him back in Tampa next season.

"I definitely think we need to get him on our roster for next year and maybe many years after that," Bucs fan Janice Greene said.

There was also a a catching competition and a snapshot challenge, where centers and long snappers, snapped balls at targets.The fan favorite though, was the dodgeball game.

"The players seemed like they really got into it a lot and the energy and everyone else had a good time," Bucs fan Joe Mott said.

Thursday night was a treat for NFL fans.

They got to see the likes of Dolphins quarterback Tia Tagavoila, Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, and Eagles Center, Jason Kelce.

One of the best parts of this week aside from getting to see players up close, are the friendships built while bonding over football.

"It’s a crazy experience. We have Texas fans, Chiefs fans, a melting pot of fans, it’s crazy," Dolphins fan Dominic Stqgliano said. The AFC and NFC practice Friday and Saturday morning before the flag football game at Camping World Stadium on Sunday.