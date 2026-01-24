Man sets fire to shed while inside, flees before arrest, officials say

article

The Apopka Police Department responded overnight to a reported domestic dispute at a residence that escalated into a dangerous fire and an arrest.

According to police, the incident began when Richard Snow allegedly pushed a woman and threatened to kill her if she contacted law enforcement. Officers were called to the scene and located Snow inside a backyard shed that had been converted into a living space and was shared with a roommate.

Reports suggest that Snow refused multiple commands to exit the shed. While officers were on scene, he intentionally set the structure on fire while still inside. As flames quickly engulfed the shed, Snow climbed out through a window and attempted to flee the area.

According to officials, officers apprehended Snow a short distance away and took him into custody without further incident.

No serious injuries were reported. However, due to the intensity of the fire, nearby residents were awakened and temporarily evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Snow was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Arson – First Degree

Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

Battery with a Prior Conviction

Tampering with a Witness/Victim

Resisting an Officer Without Violence