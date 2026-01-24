2 adults, one child rescued from sailboat in distress off Flagler Beach, officials say

article

The Brief The incident occurred around 4:32 a.m. Emergency crews located the sailboat grounded on a sandbar amid hazardous marine conditions. The vessel was carrying two adults and one child, all of whom were experiencing distress.



The Flagler Beach Fire Department carried out an early morning marine rescue on Saturday after receiving a distress call involving a sailboat off the coast of Flagler Beach.

According to officials, at approximately 4:32 a.m., Flagler County Emergency Communications was contacted by the United States Coast Guard regarding a sailboat reportedly in the process of capsizing in nearshore waters.

The Flagler Beach Fire Department responded to the incident in coordination with Flagler County Fire Rescue. Upon arrival, emergency crews located the sailboat grounded on a sandbar amid hazardous marine conditions. The vessel was carrying two adults and one child, all of whom were experiencing distress.

Fire Department personnel deployed a rescuer who successfully reached the sailboat and assisted in the safe removal of all three occupants. The individuals were evaluated at the scene and later transported to a local hotel for shelter.

No injuries were reported to either the occupants or emergency responders. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.