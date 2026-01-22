Volusia County EMTs told to repay thousands after payroll error: 'What am I gonna do?'

The Brief Nearly 30 Volusia County EMTs were told to repay thousands after a payroll coding error dating back to 2023. Some workers say they owe up to $62,000 and were unaware of the overpayments while working heavy overtime. The county says repayment is required by law, while the union is challenging the demand.



Nearly 30 EMTs in Volusia County have been notified they were overpaid due to a payroll system error and must repay the county tens of thousands of dollars, a demand workers say will deepen existing financial strain.

The county said the error led it to pay some employees too much for certain shifts, but EMTs tell FOX 35, they’re already living paycheck to paycheck.

The backstory:

Just under 30 EMTs in Volusia County just found out, they owe the County tens of thousands of dollars.

The amounts people owe vary. FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger saw one letter where someone was overpaid $76. She also heard reports of multiple people owing around $40,000. Another person was told they owe $62,000.

What the county is saying

What they're saying:

The county says it’s been overpaying certain employees since September 2023, and now, it needs that money back.

They explained, this was a specific problem that doesn’t cross-apply to other county employees.

There was a shift differential for lead EMTs working the Basic Life Support night shift. But the code was incorrectly applied in the payroll system.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

So, while working that shift, lead EMTs got double pay.

They also said they don’t have a choice – they’re legally bound to collect the money.

What the EMTs are saying

The other side:

"Oh my God, what am I gonna do?" one EMT told FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger. "We really do love helping people, but, you know, love doesn't pay the bills, unfortunately."

The EMTs Edinger interviewed asked to remain anonymous, fearing repercussions at work – a job everyone she talked with said they adore.

Multiple EMTs told me, they make $17 an hour and already live paycheck to paycheck.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Trying to pay for a mortgage and pay for your kids and food and baby food and diapers and all the other things that parents have to pay for now you're going to take an additional almost 500 a month out of my paycheck?" one EMT told Edinger. "People can't afford that."

One EMT said they simply didn’t notice that their paycheck was wrong.

Here’s why

"The people that work 50, 60+ hours extra overtime, we're not gonna notice three, 400 extra dollars on the paycheck. We're just like, ‘Oh yeah, that's right, because we worked a crap ton of overtime.’"

The union’s response

The other side:

Edinger reached out to the International Association of EMTs Paramedics Local 77 about this.

They’re putting up a fight.

The Interim President told Edinger in a statement,

"The Union is currently working with members and management to seek full documentation substantiating the alleged errors, detailed explanations of how the errors occurred and clarity regarding the County’s legal authority to recover wages paid over multiple years."

On Tuesday, the Union President for Local 77 resigned, saying the Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer were doing the same. The interim president told Edinger that was unrelated to the payroll issue.