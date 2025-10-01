New zone for potential tropical disturbance tagged by National Hurricane Center

Humberto is no more. Hurricane Imelda is headed towards Bermuda as a Category 2 storm. And the National Hurricane Center has flagged a large zone in the Atlantic for potential tropical activity.

New zone in the Atlantic tagged for potential tropical development

Late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center tagged a large area in the Central Tropical Atlantic for potential development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next day or two, the NHC said.

It's expected to then interact with another disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, where some slow development is possible. Right now, it has a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Here's why we're paying attention to this potential tropical wave

Generally, during October, any storms that are in the Caribbean, Gulf, or southwest Atlantic will end up steering towards Florida.

This is because of more cold fronts and high pressure systems over the eastern U.S. and Northeast, that change the steering flow for tropical systems drastically from September to October.

It looks like this next tropical wave could enter that region, where generally, storms are favored to track close to or near Florida, given the time of year. It's too soon to know any potential impacts on Florida from this most recently tagged area.