New westbound I-4 lanes in Maitland open ahead of July 4th weekend

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has reached another milestone with its I-4 Ultimate Project.

Crews opened new westbound lanes in Maitland early Friday morning as the Fourth of July weekend gets underway.



The detour many drivers were taking through Altamonte Springs is over. The new westbound I-4 lanes are under the reconstructed Maitland Boulevard interchange, providing 5 miles of new lanes in their final footprint, spanning from State Road 436 to west of Kennedy Boulevard.

About a quarter-million vehicles travel Maitland Boulevard over I-4 and under Maitland Boulevard every day.

While parts of the I-4 Ultimate Project continues to be completed, officials say there will continue to be closures and detours. FDOT advises that motorists pay extra attention to signage to navigate the work zones.





