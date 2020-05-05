New Walmart COVID-19 testing site opens in Orlando

A new coronavirus testing site at the Walmart on Goldenroad Road in Orlando for testing on Tuesday morning.

The drive-thru site is open for first responders, healthcare providers and anyone showing symptoms.

Joining forces with Quest Diagnostics and the City of Orlando, the site is offering free testing.

Officials are asking all patients to wear a mask and stay in their cars when getting tested.



"I want to be tested. For the job that I do, I'm always with people, but I haven't been working for the last 10 days," said shopper Ernesto Benitez. "I'm okay but I want to just make sure."

Anyone wanting to get tested will need to perform their own nasal swab under the supervision of a staff member. Walmart is one of several sites, including some CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, where testing is available.

Drive-thru testing at the Walmart will be open every day except Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Officials ask that you make an appointment online before showing up.

To make an appointment, go HERE.

Other free testing sites in Orange County include drive-thru sites at the Orange County Convention Center and mobile sites in targeted hot zones.

The locations are below:

Ventura Elementary

South Orange Youth Complex

These sites will be open through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, go to HERE.









