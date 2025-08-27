Florida man arrested on DUI charges after hitting deer, lying next to it: 'I did that to it'

The Brief A crash took place involving a car and a deer on Sunday, Aug. 24, in Ormond Beach. Officials say 68-year-old John Flynn hit the deer and was found lying next to it. Flynn was arrested on DUI charges after failing a field sobriety test.



A Florida man has been arrested on DUI charges after he allegedly hit a deer while driving in the Ormond Beach area.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

A deputy with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said they responded to a crash around 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, at 4800 Old Kings Road in Ormond Beach. Officials informed the deputy that a 68-year-old man named John Flynn had called to report he had hit a deer.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he said he saw Flynn visibly emotional and lying down next to the deer. Flynn said to the deputy: "I did that to it."

The deputy said he saw Flynn swaying and having difficulty keeping his balance while he was walking. He also discovered Flynn's driver's license was expired.

John Flynn

The deputy said he conducted a field sobriety test, and Flynn failed.

Flynn was arrested on DUI charges.

Following his arrest, deputies said Flynn was making jokes, saying things such as, "I hope you tell them that the deer had a knife."

What we don't know:

Officials have not clarified if the deer died during the incident.