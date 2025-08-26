Ormond Beach Police opens investigation into Riverbend Academy, Riverbend Community Church

The Ormond Beach Police Department has opened an investigation into allegations of abuse involving Riverbend Academy and Riverbend Community Church, both located in Ormond Beach, according to the police department.

Police said the allegations date as far back as the early 2000s. Police did not specify the allegations of abuse or the potential number of victims, but said it was looking to talk with anyone who has information or believes they could be a victim.

"Please remember this is an active and ongoing investigation," said Police Chief Jesse Godfrey in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to supporting potential victims and protecting this community, all while conducting a thorough and impartial investigation."

Riverbend Academy is described on its website as a private, Christian K-12 school and part of Riverbend Community Church. The Academy held its first school year – Kindergarten and first grade – in 2000, and has added more grade levels over the years, according to its website.

The tuition rate, according to the Academy's website, is nearly $9,000.

What they're saying:

On Aug. 22, a statement signed by the "Elders of Riverbend Community Church" was posted to the church's Facebook page.

"Recently, allegations of abuses taking place within the ministry of Riverbend Community Church have been brouht to our attention as current elders. We were not aware of these things and are brokenhearted to learn about egregious sin in ou church's past. We as elders, and we as a church, are deeply saddened and grieve for all who have been abused in any way," the statement read.

"We condemn abuse, and we stand against any actions to cover up or conceal sin."

What you can do:

The Ormond Beach Police Department said anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Mele at Marianne.Mele@ormondbeach.org.