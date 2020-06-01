New video shows Tampa looters shattering gas station's doors as smoke pours from Champs Sports

The city of Tampa and Hillsborough County continue assessing the damage done during protests and looting Saturday night while putting measures in place to prevent further destruction.

New video recorded Saturday in North Tampa shows a crowd trying to break into the Race Trak gas station along East Fowler Avenue, not long before a nearby business, Champs Sports, begins to burn out of control.

Dozens of people gathered around as several men used crowbars and their bare hands to shatter the glass doors of the convenience store. One man's hands appear bloody after he punches the door several times.

After they break through the doors, the crowd runs into the business. Several of the looters could be seen wearing medical-type masks; a reminder of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearby, a fire was set at Champs Sports, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The protests in Tampa coincide with demonstrations around the country after the death of George Floyd while being taken into custody by Minneapolis police.

Saturday's protests in Tampa forced the closure of streets near the University of South Florida and then outside Busch Gardens Saturday afternoon and the unrest continued overnight. Two Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies suffered minior injuries, the sheriff's office said.

In addition to the Champs Sports, a Mobile station was also burned. Looters also targeted an AT&T store, a jewelry store, and a CVS.

A curfew has been put into place in Tampa since Saturday night and Sunday was relatively quiet. Governor Ron DeSantis also activated the Florida National Guard in response to violent protests that took place on Saturday.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor extended the curfew Monday in hopes the worst was over in her city.