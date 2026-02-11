Expand / Collapse search

2 found dead at Ocala condominium complex; police investigating

By
Published  February 11, 2026 12:07am EST
Marion County
Ocala police are investigating a double homicide at Marion Springs Condominiums on East Fort King Street.

    • The area is secure with no immediate danger, but residents are asked to avoid the complex.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers, where tips could earn up to a $3,000 reward.

OCALA, Fla - Ocala Police are investigating what they are calling a double homicide.

Detectives were called to the Marion Springs Condominiums, at 3525 E. Fort King St., late Tuesday. 

The backstory:

Officers responded to the complex and secured the area. Police said there is no immediate danger to the community but asked residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims or details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) or by dialing **TIPS. 

Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com. Officials said tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocala Police Department.

Marion CountyOcalaCrime and Public Safety