2 found dead at Ocala condominium complex; police investigating

Ocala Police are investigating what they are calling a double homicide.

Detectives were called to the Marion Springs Condominiums, at 3525 E. Fort King St., late Tuesday.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the complex and secured the area. Police said there is no immediate danger to the community but asked residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims or details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) or by dialing **TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com. Officials said tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.