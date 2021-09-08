New video shows DC pipe bomber’s route: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released new video showing what they believe was the route of a person suspected of leaving pipe bombs at both the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C. the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

They're hoping someone might recognize the suspect's clothing, his gait, or his mannerisms - and be able to identify him for investigators.

The bombs were located around the same time that a mob leaving a Trump rally in Freedom Plaza marched to the Capitol.

Several clips show the man in different parts of the neighborhood.

The protesters quickly overwhelmed Capitol police and overran the building after Congress had convened to certify the Electoral College vote.

Five people died during the incident – including one Capitol police officer.

The man in the surveillance images is wearing a mask, a gray hoodie, black gloves, and black and white shoes.

If you have information that can help investigators, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

