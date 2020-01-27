New traffic pattern in effect along westbound I-4 as lane shifts into temporary configuration

A temporary shift as part of the I-4 Ultimate project is impacting a major exit for part of this week.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) between Lee Road (State Road 423) and Fairbanks Avenue have shifted into a new temporary configuration, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported.

The detour encourages drivers to take Princeton exit instead and turn left onto 17-92 to get to Fairbanks Avenue. Allow yourself extra time if you need to get onto Fairbanks.

FDOT confirmed that this shift comes as crews attempt to safely construct the permanent westbound lanes of I-4.

To accommodate the shift, the westbound I-4 ramps at the Lee Road and Fairbanks Road interchanges will reportedly be closed for multiple days. FDOT says this includes:

The westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Lee Road will close as early as 10 p.m. Friday, January 24, and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, January 27.

The westbound I-4 exit ramp to Fairbanks Avenue will close as early as 10 p.m. Friday, January 24, and reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 29.

Drivers are advised to drive safely through work zones.