New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development.

Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."

MORE HEADLINES:

The Parramore City Towers project includes a luxury Marriott hotel with more than 150 rooms, and also more than a hundred apartments. Green says the apartments will be a mix of market-rate units, and also affordable units aimed at students and young professionals. "The law school student struggling to get through school that needs an affordable place, the entrepreneur working on his business dream that needs an affordable place."

Developers are planning a high-rise tower in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood.

Developers are planning a high-rise tower in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood.

Developers say they want this project to be part of the greater Parramore community. For example, the Greater Refuge Memorial Church won't be torn down or demolished as part of the project. They plan to renovate it and make it part of the overall design.

Developers are planning a high-rise tower in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood.

According to the plans, the church is set to become a lobby, lounge, and museum space. The whole project is set to go before the city municipal planning board in January, and Green says it could be completed by 2025.