New statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune to be unveiled

It's a historic day in Daytona Beach. The new statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune is being unveiled.

The 11-foot statue made its trip down Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard on Tuesday to a round of applause from onlookers.

Bethune lived in Daytona Beach and she founded Bethune-Cookman University. Born to former slaves, she became a leading educator and civil rights activist. She also advised 5 U.S. presidents.

She will be the first African American to represent a state in the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall. Bethune replaces a statue of a Confederate general.

The piece was created in Italy by Florida artist Nilda Comas from a block of marble coming from Michelangelo’s cave.

The statue will be on display in Daytona Beach for two months before making the move to DC.

