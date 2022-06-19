The Bandbox: Orlando's first speakeasy tasting lounge to open this month
ORLANDO, Fla. - Art lovers – here's a gallery you'll want to visit.
The grand opening of a new Art-Deco inspired speakeasy will take place June 25 in downtown Orlando.
BANDBOX is a ‘spirit-free speakeasy tasting lounge and bottle shop’ according to their website.
It will serve non-alcoholic craft cocktails, beer and wine, along with vintage fizzy pop, and more.
Mayor Buddy Dyer will join District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m at North Orange Avenue.
The event is meant to highlight the new business in the Ivanhoe Village Main Street District.