New Smyrna Beach Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

New Smyrna Beach Police need the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect, according to the department's social media.

Just after 6 a.m.on Saturday, November 23, 2024, New Smyrna Beach Police responded to a robbery call at the Cirlcle K store located at 240 SR-44.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded cash from the register. Authorities believe the suspect to be a white male approximately 6'4" between 40 and 60 years old with dark brown hair, wearing a blue mask with yellow stripes. The suspect fled the scene and was unable to be located.

Police ask if anyone has any information that may lead to an identification, to please contact New Smyrna Police at PDTips@cityofnsb.com.