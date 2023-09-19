New Seminole County fire station expected to improve response times

Seminole County is growing and as a result, the Seminole County Fire Department will be adding a new station to help improve response times. Fire Station 39 will be the first new fire station for the county in six years.

In the last decade, Fire Station 34 – which is less than three miles away from the site of Fire Station 39 – has seen its call volume go up by 53%.

"There's a pocket, there's a hole there that our response times have been continually getting longer as those stations, 34 and 36 continually run calls," said Chief Matt Kinley, with Seminole County Fire Department.

County officials said the new station will take on some of those calls and will improve response times by more than two minutes. Not only will it speed up response times, but the fire station will also have state-of-the-art equipment.

"The equipment that will be out here will also be top-of-the-line and have the ability to reach some of the apartments that have been implemented over the years here," Chief Kinley added.

Officials said the the nearly $11 million station will be a similar design to the department’s last constructed station, Fire Station 29, which opened in late 2018.

This one is set to open in 2024.