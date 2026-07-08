Reservations required to visit Blue Spring State Park starting July 18

The Brief Blue Spring State Park will soon require all day-use visitors, including annual passholders, pedestrians, and cyclists, to secure an online reservation before entering. The new policy aims to reduce traffic congestion at the gates, with booking opening today, July 8, ahead of full enforcement on July 15. While same-day reservations are available if capacity allows, overnight camping guests are exempt and can use their existing lodging reservations for park access.



All Blue Spring State Park guests – including Florida State Park annual passholders, pedestrians, and cyclists – will soon need a reservation in order to visit the park.

Why the change?

During the summer months, with more visitors frequenting Florida's state parks, park officials are instilling a reservation system to help manage the lines.

A reservation system is in place to prevent long lines and congestion from taking over traffic on busy park days.

When does it start?

Although the rule will be fully enforced on July 15, all incoming visitors can reserve their spot starting Wednesday, July 8.

All day-use reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance.

How to make reservations

To guarantee a spot, guests can visit the official Florida State Parks reservation website and book their visit online; a park entry fee will be collected at checkout.

Before entering the park, guests must show a digital or printed copy of their day-use reservation receipt.

Same-day reservations are welcome if spots are available, but issued on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Note: A separate reservation is required for every individual day of your visit. No reentry is guaranteed as returning to the park is strictly based on available space.

Florida State Park Annual Passholder

Annual Passholders must still secure a reservation.

Select the "annual passholder" option at checkout to waive the standard vehicle entry fee.

Bring your physical annual pass with you to present at the gate.

Overnight Camping Guests

Overnight guests do not need a separate day-use reservation.

Use your existing overnight camping or cabin reservation in order to enter the park.

Got extra questions?

Visit Blue Spring State Park for more frequently asked questions.