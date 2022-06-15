New restaurant opening in O-Town West in Orlando: World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

article

A new bar and kitchen restaurant is opening this Saturday in O-Town West neighborhood.

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, the original purveyor of the craft beer experience, is opening its new restaurant located in Orlando, Florida.

The area filled with vibrant shopping centers and dining experiences only minutes away from Disney Springs is actively expanding its perfect locations. WOB Bar & Kitchen is adding to that market on June 18, in the O-Town West neighborhood, for their grand opening.

Make a visit to this indoor and outdoor dining, pet-friendly, delicious beer-paired menu restaurant on their opening day, located at 7750 Palm Parkway.