Orlando weather: Summer heat ramps up, storms increase next week

A seasonable day is in the works for Central Florida with dry conditions and below-normal humidity levels. Temperatures today will be right around average, as highs warm into the mid 80s along the beaches, and low 90s inland. We'll see periods of sunshine and clouds as rain holds off.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will be mild, dipping down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Temperatures crank up tomorrow and into Monday, as highs warm into the low 90s tomorrow and approach the mid 90s Monday. Humidity slowly creeps back in starting tomorrow, and will be back to more typical levels by the middle part of next week.

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While daily spotty downpours are on the way for early next week, a weakening cold front will stall out across north Central Florida. This will lead to higher chances of scattered showers and storms for the middle and late parts of next week.