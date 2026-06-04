Deanna Harrell: Woman accused in deadly beach toll booth crash held without bond as new barriers installed

The Brief A judge ordered Deanna Harrell held without bond on charges including vehicular homicide in the death of toll booth worker Tammy Jo Baker. Authorities say Harrell crashed into a toll booth at the Dunlawton Beach Approach after allegedly driving under the influence. Volusia County has installed barriers at the beach entrance and is considering similar safety measures at other beach access points.



A Florida woman charged in a crash that killed a toll booth worker at a Volusia County beach entrance will remain in jail for now after a judge ordered her held without bond Thursday.

Deanna Harrell, 35, faces charges of DUI causing death and vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Tammy Jo Baker, 63, who was working inside a toll booth at the Dunlawton Beach Approach when authorities say Harrell crashed into the structure.

The backstory:

During Harrell's first court appearance, a judge found sufficient grounds for pretrial detention and ordered her held without bond.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video shows Harrell's vehicle striking the toll booth before continuing onto the beach and into the ocean.

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Family members remembered Baker as a hardworking and devoted relative whose loss has left a void in the family.

"She was the glue of the family, so it's going to be hard to pick up those pieces," granddaughter Hannah McBride said.

According to Harrell's arrest report, she consumed multiple alcoholic drinks at a bar Monday morning before leaving despite an offer from a friend to drive her home.

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Authorities said several motorists called 911 to report a driver who was swerving, traveling on the wrong side of the road and nearly causing multiple collisions.

Witnesses told dispatchers the vehicle was "all over the road" and had nearly struck other drivers head-on.

Deputies were unable to stop the vehicle before the crash occurred, authorities said.

Harrell was taken into custody at the scene and held for a mental health evaluation. She was later arrested and faces charges that could carry significant prison time if convicted.

Court records show Harrell has a limited criminal history but previously pleaded guilty to reckless driving in connection with another crash.

What's next:

In response to the crash, Volusia County has installed temporary barriers at the Dunlawton Beach entrance and is evaluating additional safety measures at other beach access points.

"Once we're able to finalize something at Dunlawton Beach Approach, we'll be starting to explore the other beach ramps we have throughout the county," county spokesperson Clayton Jackson said.

The Public Defender's Office withdrew from the case because of a conflict of interest, and a different attorney was appointed to represent Harrell. She is scheduled to return to court next week, where she may seek release on bond.