New nonstop services coming to Orlando International Airport this fall

Travelers will be offered two new nonstop services from the Orlando International Airport beginning in October.

The airport announced Tuesday its partner Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop services twice a week to Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan.

Flights to Virginia will begin Oct. 19, and flights to Michigan will begin Oct. 26, the airport said in a Facebook post.

Introductory fares between the Virginia airport and MCO start at $29, according to Avelo Airlines.