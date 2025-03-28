New MSC World America cruise ship to depart from Florida this spring

The Brief MSC World America will depart from Miami for the first time for Caribbean cruises beginning on April 12. It boasts seven districts, 19 dining venues, 18 bars and lounges, and a new outdoor area featuring an over-water swing ride, a ropes course, and a water park. Additionally, the ship includes an outdoor World Promenade with a variety of shopping and dining options.



A brand-new MSC cruise ship is ready to embark from Florida this spring.

What we know:

MSC World America will depart from Miami for the first time for Caribbean cruises beginning on April 12.

The ship will take vacationers on 7-night voyages, with Eastern Caribbean itineraries featuring stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Western Caribbean trips to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, as well as Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

Both itineraries will also include a visit to MSC Cruises' private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

What is MSC World America?

Dig deeper:

MSC World America is the 23rd ship in the cruise line's fleet and will depart from the new MSC Cruise Terminal in Miami, Florida.

Measuring 1,094 feet in length and 154 feet in width, the ship has the capacity to accommodate over 6,700 passengers and more than 2,100 crew members.

It boasts seven districts, 19 dining venues, 18 bars and lounges, and a new outdoor area featuring an over-water swing ride, a ropes course, and a water park. Additionally, the ship includes an outdoor World Promenade with a variety of shopping and dining options.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: