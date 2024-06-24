New hair salon in Apopka to celebrate grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Tansey's Hair Boutique recently opened in Orange County and the salon owner plans to celebrate the achievement with the Apopka Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

Latrezz ‘Tansey’ Romain will hold the grand opening event on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the boutique located at 761 S Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka.

Romain, a native of Apopka, shared with FOX 35 News her deep connection to her hometown and plans to give back to the community where her dreams in the beauty industry took flight.

Tansey's Hair Boutique is more than just a business for Romain – it represents new beginnings and opportunities.

"This boutique is a place where beauty meets confidence, and where every individual can feel empowered and valued," she said. The boutique aims to provide a welcoming environment where clients can enhance their beauty and boost their self-esteem.

Romain launched a nonprofit organization in 2023 called the Mane Mission Foundation Inc. which aims to empower women in Central Florida.

The boutique is set to bring career opportunities, training and the instruments vital for growth both personally and professionally.