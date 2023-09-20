New Florida bill wants to allow some kids to work the same hours as adults

Some teenagers in Florida may soon be able to work as many hours as adults if a bill becomes law.

On Monday, Republican Linda Chaney filed a bill in the Florida House aiming to remove certain employment restrictions for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The proposal would allow them to work the same number of hours as a person 18 years or older.

Read the revisions to the bill below or click here.

Under current Florida law, minors 17 years old and younger cannot work more than six consecutive days in any one week.

The bill will need to go before the House and Senate before reaching the governor's desk for approval.

If the proposal is approved, the law will go into effect on July 1, 2024.