New Florida law allows distilleries to serve on-site cocktails

A law that is now in effect is going to bring major changes to distilleries across the state of Florida.



Jeremy and Jenni Craig run Copper Bottom Distillery in Holly Hill. They said the biggest change is they can now serve cocktails on site.

A limitation that often confused customers, looking to lounge and sip.

"We could sell them bottles, but we couldn’t sell them cocktails so we could tell them, ‘oh you have to go to these restaurants to try it in a mixed drink,’" explained Jenni.

The owners said the new law will be a game-changer and will likely lead to a boom in distilleries along with more jobs, such as bartenders and servers.

"Serving cocktails, having food trucks, and making it more of a community feel just like a lot of the breweries and wineries do around the state," said Jeremy.

The law includes other changes such as lifting the cap on how many bottles they can sell along with how they reach customers.

"We’re gonna be able to different festivals across the state, and now we can sell our bottles there. It’s going to open a whole new market for us," said Jenni.

The Craigs are now looking to add lounge areas at their location for customers.



The bill was one of several Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law that went into effect July 1, 2021.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.