A new disturbance could develop over the next week in the Caribbean, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new disturbance has a medium chance to develop in the western Caribbean Sea later this week, potentially causing flooding at its landfall in Central America.
According to the 7 a.m. NHC update, the disturbance has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days.
A 2nd system may form in a few weeks as it moves slowly westward with more potency, according to the NHC.
When does hurricane season end?
The hurricane season runs between June 1 and November 30, 2024.
Rafael was the 17th named storm and 11th hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.
