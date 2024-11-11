Expand / Collapse search

A new disturbance could develop over the next week in the Caribbean, NHC says

Published  November 11, 2024 7:41am EST
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new disturbance has a medium chance to develop in the western Caribbean Sea later this week, potentially causing flooding at its landfall in Central America.

According to the 7 a.m. NHC update, the disturbance has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. 

A 2nd system may form in a few weeks as it moves slowly westward with more potency, according to the NHC.

When does hurricane season end?

The hurricane season runs between  June 1 and November 30, 2024.

Rafael was the 17th named storm and 11th hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

