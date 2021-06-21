New dating App 'Checkmate' helps post-pandemic online safety concerns

article

Swiping left, swiping right. The dating world has become more and more accessible.

With vaccinations going up, people are starting to go out. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is swiping up on safety. The new program is called "Checkmate" and lets people do their research on the person they want to meet up with before getting together in person.

"You download our free app, go to the checkmate part of the app and you get to look at all of our local databases to the clerk of the courts. Arrest records, any type of court activity, anything that is housed in the clerk of the courts' files," Ivey said.

Ivey says he believes the county is one of the only agencies to have this tool in Florida. He says concerns from locals are one of the main reasons why they partnered with the clerk of courts to create the Checkmate app.

"The idea for this came from two of our citizens that do online dating and some other online activities with packages exchanged, things like that, and we partner very well with our community and we always tell them, ‘If they see something, say something,' and in this case, they saw an opportunity to help keep citizens safe," Ivey said.

Ivey says the app is not only for dating, people selling things online can also screen people before they meet them in person.